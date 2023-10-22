News you can trust since 1873
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Neil Critchley compares Blackpool penalty claim against Oxford United to Wolves incident against Manchester United

Blackpool scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Jordan Rhodes’ 92nd minute header cancelled out Greg Leigh’s first half goal.

Prior to the Seasiders’ stoppage time strike, Neil Critchley believes his side should’ve had a penalty after Shayne Lavery was taken out by Yellows keeper James Beadle.

"It was very similar to what happened to Wolves against Manchester United earlier in the season,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
"It’s a little diagonal ball where Shayne comes in and wins the header.

"The goalkeeper is late and clatters into him, but you never seem to get it.

"For it was a penalty, and Jordan (Rhodes) is actually appealing for a penalty, so it falls to him, he hasn’t quite set his body right and he hits it over.

"If it’s the other way around then it’s an instant free kick.

“It’s always been the case that keeper’s are protected.

"He’s (James Beadle) a good keeper, he’s a really exciting prospect. He was at Crewe last year and I know the staff there spoke highly of him.

"I just felt he mistimed it and it was a clumsy challenge. He’s caught Shayne.

"Maybe Shayne could’ve made a bit more of it and stayed down a bit longer.

“Maybe he wasn’t clever enough in that situation.

"The goalkeeper stayed down and made it look as if he had been caught.

"Maybe the keeper was a little smarter than Shayne.”

Blackpool are back in action on Tuesday night when they welcome Cheltenham Town to Bloomfield Road.

