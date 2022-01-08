Neil Critchley: Blackpool's midfield is in need of reinforcement if possible

The head coach also reiterated clubs looking to sign his star players will have to “pay for the privilege”.

Kenny Dougall was recently the only specialist central midfielder available to Critchley, whose problems in that area have been compounded by a foot injury to Sonny Carey on Boxing Day – which requires surgery – and loanee Ryan Wintle’s recall by Cardiff City this week.

Critchley admitted: “You look at our squad and the players we have in that position, and you’d say it was an area we are slightly short in numbers.

Kenny Dougall has been Blackpool's only fit out-and-out central midfielder of late

“Now, with Ryan going back, it’s a position we would try to strengthen if we can during the window.”

The window is only a week old as Blackpool focus on today’s lunchtime FA Cup tie at Hartlepool United but Critchley says plenty of work on recruitment is already going on behind the scenes.

However, he stressed the importance of remaining level-headed and not focusing too much on individual targets.

The Pool boss added: “There’s plenty going on in the background, I can assure you.

“Sometimes you think you are close and sometimes you think you are far away, then suddenly it can change very quickly with one phone call.

“You have to be level in your outlook and emotions, and not get too attached to one player because that can change very quickly. We try not to put all our eggs in one basket because that can be very dangerous.”

Critchley also maintains a cool head on the subject of possible departures, recognising players may move on if the price is right.

Blackpool’s successful acclimatisation to Championship life will have raised awareness of Critchley’s players, with rumoured interest in winger Josh Bowler in recent days.

The Pool boss added: “When I came here, one of the ambitions of the club was to bring in players who we felt could take us on a journey, and who we felt we could develop and improve.

“If they outgrow us on their journey, then hopefully they profit and we do too.

“We’ve done well with players who have been on that journey, and if their performances attract the attention of others, so be it.

“If teams want to take those players from us they know there will be a price they have to pay for that privilege.”

Critchley says the key to managing the transfer window is to be ready for any such eventualities.

In the case of Wintle, he explained: “You have to be prepared for the ‘what ifs?’.

“Ryan has made a big contribution and we’ve fully enjoyed having him here, but we knew all along he was Cardiff’s player and had a good few years left on his contract.

“We knew this could happen and we’ve planned for it. You don’t want to, but you have to visualise the team without him and what it might look like.

“We hope he has a good second half to the season, unless he plays against us!”