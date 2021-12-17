Neil Critchley: Blackpool would be in solid shape with victory over Peterborough United

That’s according to Neil Critchley, whose side return to Bloomfield Road tomorrow searching for their first win in eight.

Despite Pool’s recent slump, they remain eight points adrift of the top six and eight points ahead of the bottom three.

“I try not to look at the league table, but I’ve been told we’re only two points off the top half of the division. That’s not bad,” Critchley said.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley

“After Peterborough on Saturday, we’ll be halfway through the season. That means we’ve still got plenty of football to come but if we’re around mid-table, then that gives us some kind of comfort knowing we finished last season strong and I don’t see any reason why we can’t do that again this season.”

Should Blackpool lose for the fourth game in a row tomorrow, the gap to the relegation places will be cut to just five points.

Posh, who came up from League One with the Seasiders last season, currently occupy the final spot in the bottom three despite getting back to winning ways last weekend against Millwall.

Picking up results away from home has been the main problem for Darren Ferguson’s side, who have lost 10 of their 11 games on their travels.

“Peterborough had a fantastic season last season,” Critchley added.

“They’ve got very good players and they’ve recruited some good players from the division we were in last season. They’ve got a good manager as well.

“They will have similar aspirations to us this season. They had a good result last weekend and I watched them play against Nottingham Forest away from home the week before that and they could quite easily have got something out of that game as well, because they played really well.”

Blackpool’s main priority will be to find the back of the net having notched just twice in their last seven outings.

“We want to put on an entertaining game where the fans can celebrate some goals and watch some goalmouth action,” Critchley said.