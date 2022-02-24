Neil Critchley tells Blackpool Under-18s to show no fear on proud night at Chelsea

The Under-18s have the chance of a lifetime to take on the Premier League giants at Stamford Bridge in their 6pm quarter-final clash.

Critchley will be among those in attendance in West London, opting to remain in the capital after last night’s Championship game against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley, at QPR on Wednesday, will remain in west London for Thursday's FA Youth Cup tie at Chelsea

Blackpool’s head coach said: “I’m looking forward to it. I’m staying down after the game on Wednesday evening, which will give me some time to prepare for Reading on Saturday but also time to look forward to a fantastic occasion for the youth team.

“Going to Chelsea, who are obviously one of the best academies in the country, and playing at Stamford Bridge ... I’m sure it will be a proud moment for the players and their families.

“I hope they go there and can put on a performance that shows why they’ve got to this stage of the competition.

“They’ve been excellent so far. They’ve had three really good performances and they’ve had to improve along the way.

“They will have to improve again but there’s no pressure on our boys.

“They can just give it their all and give it everything they’ve got because no-one is expecting Blackpool to beat Chelsea.”

The winner of tonight’s game will take on either Blackburn Rovers or Nottingham Forest in the last four. Those teams do battle at Ewood Park next Thursday.

John Murphy’s side booked their spot in the last eight after breezing past Newcastle United 3-0 at Bloomfield Road earlier this month.

Arnold Matshazi bagged a double, while Jake Daniels made sure of the win 10 minutes from time.

The win sets up a mouthwatering tie with one of the strongest academies in the country in Chelsea, who fought back from three goals down to beat Liverpool 4-3 in the last round.

The Blues were runners-up to Manchester City in 2020, having won the FA Youth Cup seven times in the previous 10 years.