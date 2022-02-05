Neil Critchley: Blackpool are in a good position now the transfer window is shut

The Seasiders brought in Charlie Kirk and Jake Beesley, while Owen Dale’s loan move from Crewe Alexandra was made permanent.

Jordan Thorniley and Ethan Robson were also recalled early from loans at Oxford United and MK Dons respectively.

Daniel Gretarsson, Teddy Howe, Demetri Mitchell, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall all left, with Ryan Wintle and Tyreece John-Jules recalled from loans by their parent clubs.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley had his say on their January transfer window

Asked if he was content with their business, Pool’s head coach said: “Yes I am.

“I said after the Fulham game, if no-one was to come in or no-one was to leave come 11pm on Monday night, then I’d be perfectly happy with the squad we’ve got here and that was the case.

“Any window, you’re always looking to improve the squad, and at the end of the window, you want to have a stronger squad than when you started the window and, for me, I believe we’re in a better position.”

The main news on deadline day was the retention of Josh Bowler as, although Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest lodged bids, neither club was able to complete a deal.

The situation is likely to crop up again this summer when the 22-year-old is out of contract, though Pool have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Critchley said: “We did have some bids for Josh, that’s been well publicised, but we’re delighted Josh is here until the end of the season.

“Hopefully Josh continues in the form he is and contributes the way he has been doing recently and, if he does, we’ll see what happens in the summer.

“When you bring in these certain types of players and they do well for you, then there might be a situation where the player leaves.

“That situation didn’t arise on Monday but, if it happens again in the future, we shall see.

“We want it to be a joint decision where we’re all in agreement and, if that is the case, who knows what will happen in the summer?”