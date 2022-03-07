Neil Critchley anticipating a tasty end to the season for his play-off chasing Blackpool side

The Seasiders, who have now won their last two games on the spin, have back-to-back games to look forward to at Bloomfield Road in the form of Swansea City and Sheffield United.

The gap to the play-offs currently stands at seven points, but if they can reduce that gap in the next couple of weeks that will certainly make things interesting for Critchley and his players heading into the final straight.

On his side’s back-to-back wins, Critchley said: “It’s massive. Any three points is so hard to come by this season. To get six points is really crucial.

“We’ve got two home games to come now and then you go into an international break with nine games to go.

“We want to make the end of the season interesting for us because we believe with some players coming back, I know how we work during the week and how we train we will stay fresh, so if we produce this type of intensity in every game we will be hard to hold near the end of the season.

Neil Critchley believes the Seasiders could be in the mix for the play-offs come the end of the season

“We can have a good end to the season, but the next two games at home are big for us.”

While Blackpool’s results haven’t always gone their way in recent weeks, the performances have largely remained positive.

“We’re nearly there in every game,” Critchley added.

“Sometimes that’s hard to take in games like QPR and Middlesbrough late on. But we know we’re right there.

“If we were getting beaten every week, sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say the opposition are better than us.

“But we’re right in every game. We were the better side against Stoke, we edged the game so hopefully we can have a really exciting end to the season and something to look forward to.