Neil Critchley analyses Blackpool's current attacking options in the absence of Huddersfield Town loanee

Blackpool need to find goals from different places in the absence of Jordan Rhodes

The 34-year-old, who has found the back of net 15 times this season, was forced off at the break of last month’s 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road after being involved in a first half collision. He has subsequently missed the Seasiders’ last three outings in all competitions.

For the game against the U’s, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery and Kyle Joseph started in attack, with Kylian Kouassi coming off the bench.

Discussing Rhodes’ ongoing recovery, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "I would doubt that he’d be ready for Tuesday. I spoke to him at the match, and it’s just gradual. It’s getting better, but it’s his ribs, we all know how painful that can be in terms of moving and breathing. We just need to manage him day by day. Jordan loves playing here and wants to contribute, so I know he’s frustrated by he’ll be back as soon as he can.

"I thought the forward players against Oxford were handfuls in different ways. Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) is Kaddy, Shayne (Lavery) was a threat, Kylian (Kouassi) provided something different when he came on and we’ve got Kyle Joseph as well. Jake Beesley returned to training yesterday so he’s taken a step closer after being out for a period of time.

"We think they are good players, and can be good players in the future. It just didn’t quite click for us in the final third, and it’s been like that in the last few games; it’s just the way it goes sometimes.