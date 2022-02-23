Neil Critchley aims to kick-start Blackpool play-off push at QPR

That’s according to head coach Neil Critchley, who takes his Blackpool side to Loftus Road tonight to take on fourth-placed Queens Park Rangers.

With 14 games to go, the Seasiders sit in 15th, eight points adrift of the top six – and Critchley knows they can’t afford to hang around if they want an exciting end to the season.

Neil Critchley hopes to treat Seasiders fans to a thrilling finale to the season

“We’ve got plenty of games to go, so there are plenty of points to play for. It’s so close,” he said.

“We’d have to put a run together and there are so many teams in front of us ... but why not?

“The next five or six games will be really important and we’ve got to pick up points.

“Before Cardiff (where Blackpool drew 1-1 on Saturday), I said to the players that if we want to keep looking upwards the bare minimum we needed from that game was a point.

“We got a point. It could have been three and now we’ve got to have the same mindset for QPR to try and pick something up.

“We’ve got to keep the momentum because if we can be somewhere around with six, seven or eight games to go, then what a great end to the season we’ve got to look forward to.

“I’m sure we’ll have some players coming back from injury, so we could be in a position to give it a real good go.

“The next five or six games are really crucial, I think.”

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, it’s been an excellent first season back in the Championship for Blackpool, with safety surely secured.

It’s also been a great learning curve for Critchley, who provided an emphatic answer when asked if it’s made him a better coach.

“Without a doubt,” he said. “I’m always learning and trying to improve.

“Coming up against some of the teams and some of the managers and coaches, you’re always learning.

“That’s the beauty of the position I’m in and that comes down to the type of environment I want to create here.

“I say to the staff that if we’re expecting the players to improve, we’ve got to improve ourselves.

“It’s always us who have to set the standards. If we’re not improving and learning, then how can we expect the players to?

“We have to be pushing on a daily basis, so I’ve really enjoyed this season back in the Championship but we want more.

“We’re there but I don’t want us just to be 15th or 16th in the table – I want us to be progressing and pushing up the table.”