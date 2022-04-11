Neil Critchley admits now is the right time for Blackpool to focus on their summer plans

A return of one point from three games last week means the Seasiders’ already faint play-off hopes have now been ended.

With Championship safety already mathematically secured last month, Blackpool can now put plans in place for a second consecutive campaign in the second tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issue of contracts and recruitment will now come firmly to the fore as the Seasiders aim to improve once again after a stellar first season back in the division.

On the topic of summer planning, Critchley told The Gazette: “That will come now in the next week or two, we will have discussions internally about where we want to get to and how we move forward.

“Those discussions around individual players, contracts, renegotiations and all that type of stuff will happen shortly.

“But again, we’ve got so many games to play in a short period and so many midweek games.

The Seasiders can now plan for next season knowing they'll definitely be in the Championship

“We put a lot of time and emphasis into the games, which takes up a lot of time, so fitting those meetings won’t be easy. But we’ll fit them in because they have to be done.”

Critchley and the Seasiders remain a fiercely ambitious club and know improvements must be made if they’re to take that next step.

When asked to put his finger on the main thing that needs to be developed, Critchley said: “There’s quite a few things we need to improve upon.

“We have to understand who we are and where we are in this division, it’s not as easy as waving a magic wand and clicking your fingers and it will just suddenly appear.

“I can only repeat that I know the people we’ve got at this football club and how dedicated they are to improving the club on and off the pitch. That’s all we can do and we will do it as best as we can, always, within the means of the football club and the resources we’ve got.

“It’s my responsibility to improve the team and what happens on the pitch.

“We’ve had a bad week this week, but you don’t get time to reflect in this job much but we need to take a step back, assess where we are and then look at how we get better and improve.”

The Seasiders are in action today as they take on Critchley’s former side Liverpool in the semi-final of the FA Lancashire Senior Cup.

The tie takes place at Liverpool’s Academy training ground, kicking off at 2pm.

The likes of Stuart Moore, Reece James, Oliver Casey, Ethan Robson, Owen Dale and Jake Beesley could also feature as Pool aim to reach the final of the competition.

Accrington Stanley face Burnley in the other last-four tie.

Blackpool sealed their place in the last four with a 2-0 win against Everton back in November.

CJ Hamilton was on the scoresheet on that occasion on his return from injury, while the other goal came via a youth-team trialist.