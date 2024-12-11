Steve Bruce (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Blackpool fans on social media have been sharing their views on what they would love to see Steve Bruce do in the January transfer window.

With the winter trading window just around the corner, the Seasiders find themselves 13th in the League One table – eight points off the play-offs and just four points above the relegation zone.

It’s hardly where the Bloomfield faithful expected their team to be after a summer that saw 11 new recruits brought in to challenge for promotion.

But with the team Steve Bruce inherited in September essentially Neil Crithley’s side, there’ll be a natural eagerness to stamp his own authority on the squad when January officially opens for business.

What that looks like remains to be seen. However, we asked Blackpool fans on Facebook what they would like to see happen on the recruitment front next month – and here’s what they had to say.

Toby Samson: A goalkeeper and a couple of strikers should be the priority.

Brian Wilson: Find a goalscoring youngish striker. Look at clubs like Peterboro who snap up the top talent from the National league, they have had success selling on after a few years. A top keeper is essential. Then a playmaker midfielder. Experienced centre-half. Ball-winning middie infront of back four. Then I woke up and realised this is BFC. Come on the two S’s get together and strengthen.

Steve Huntley: Bin at least half the first team and bring in some quality players who want to play!

Alan Michael Taylor: All I think SB needs is time. I think he will come up trumps for us. He's vastly experienced, well connected and everybody has to remember that this will be his first full transfer window as our manager. He was shoe-horned in at the beginning of the season. He's had time to think and plan since then as well and will be aware of what he needs.

Dave Jones: Get rid of some of the deadbeats and get in strong players/strikers that can score goals, and commited players.

Tony Draper-Smith: Not sure if he will have much say in the actual individuals being brought in. I think he will just have a list of positions needing cover, and the powers that be will pick cheap injury prone players and loans. That's the way it's been for a while, let's hope things change. Some investment is required not least enough to guarantee league 1 status.

Jon Ashton: Need a new spine. Experienced goalkeeper to a centre-back, to a box-to-box midfielder to a goalscorer. Then a playmaker.

Jo Phil: Get rid of the deadwood and build a square around an experienced goalkeeper and proven goascorer.

Ian Gilpin: I'm sure he doesn't need armchair advice.