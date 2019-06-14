Nathan Shaw pledges future to Blackpool by signing professional contract

Nathan Shaw has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with Blackpool.

The 18-year-old has agreed an initial two-year deal with the club holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The winger featured on the first-team bench several times last season and was also named Blackpool’s Youth Team Player of the Year.

He hit double figures for goals and assists with the Under 18s in 2018/19 and is now determined to take his opportunity at senior level.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done and I’m just hoping I can get some game time for the team now,” Shaw said.

“It’s been a really good experience being part of the squads and I’ve learnt a lot. Hopefully that will stand me in good stead for the new season.”

Shaw joins Sean Graham, Emil Jaaskelainen and Owen Watkinson in signing professional terms.