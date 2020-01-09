Nathan Delfouneso: Why Blackpool can't be too angry with Armand Gnanduillet over penalty miss

Armand Gnanduillet’s missed ‘Panenka’ penalty might have cost Blackpool a potential place in the fourth round of the FA Cup but his team-mates can’t be too “mad” with him, according to fellow forward Nathan Delfouneso.

Pool face a Bloomfield Road replay with Reading on Tuesday, having been held to a 2-2 draw by the Championship club after Gnanduillet squandered a priceless chance to seal a home tie against Cardiff City or Carlisle United in the last 32.

Asked why his team-mate had opted to chip his spot-kick, Delfouneso said: “That’s probably a question you should ask Armand.

“We can’t be too mad at him as he’s been great for us and he’s scored a lot of goals.

“He chose to take his penalty that way and unfortunately it didn’t come off, but on another day it might have done.

“We still believe in him and he still put in a great performance anyway, regardless of the penalty he missed. We’ll just pick ourselves up and go again.”

Speculation has intensified linking Gnanduillet with a move during this month’s transfer window.

Charlton Athletic have an interest but, contrary to reports, no deal has been agreed between the clubs.

The Addicks, who are 19th in the Championship, are looking to bolster their striking options following injuries to Lyle Taylor and Macauley Bonne.

Taylor, who has also been linked with a move, has had his offer of a new contract withdrawn by the club, who are now set to consider bids for their in-demand forward.

That has fuelled speculation that boss Lee Bowyer could come in for Gnanduillet, who Charlton looked at in pre-season. The Frenchman has been in impressive form this term. He has scored 15 goals in 27 games in all competitions and netted 12 of Blackpool’s 32 league goals.

With the 27-year-old so integral to Blackpool’s promotion hopes, the club are unlikely to sanction any deal unless a sizeable bid is tabled.

Gnanduillet, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has previously been linked with Derby County.

Speaking about the striker in November, Blackpool boss Simon Grayson told The Gazette: “I would think any player that is playing well and is scoring goals will get interest.

“We’re looking at players all the time but financially we won’t have to sell him – that is what Simon Sadler is saying about all our players.

“We’ll do what is right for the football club but it’s pure speculation at this time.

“No-one from Derby or Charlton has rung me yet, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Regarding a new contract for Gnanduillet, Grayson added: “I think the club have mentioned it to his agent, so we’ll just see where that one goes.”