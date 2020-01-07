Nathan Delfouneso: Blackpool should be through to FA Cup fourth round already

Nathan Delfouneso has spoken of his disappointment at Blackpool’s failure to get through to the fourth round of the FA Cup at the first attempt.

The Seasiders face a replay at home to Reading next week after the sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday, with the winners at home to Cardiff City or Carlisle United.

Simon Grayson’s side had more than enough chances to beat the Royals but they will do battle for a second time at Bloomfield Road next Tuesday (unless the clash is moved for TV).

Delfouneso, who scored the tie’s opening goal, said: “We’re disappointed as we should be through already.

“But the boys can still be proud of what we did. We deserved to go through but we’ll just have to get the job done back at Blackpool.

“I’m disappointed in myself personally as well as I missed a couple of chances.

“The keeper made a good save for one of them, so you have to hold your hand up.

“But with the chance that came early in the second half, I had done all the hard work but I wasn’t happy with the connection I made. I guess I have to take the positives as I was getting the chances and I managed to manoeuvre myself into some good areas.

“But I just hope we can go and finish the job in the next game and I don’t regret those misses too much.”

Delfouneso gave Blackpool the lead against the run of play in a first half which Reading had started brightly.

The forward stooped low to steer home Armand Gnanduillet’s knockdown from close range, scoring in the FA Cup for the third round running.

“You could say the goal came against the run of play,” Delfouneso added. “Reading controlled possession, as you might expect with them being a Championship team.

“They had a lot of the ball and moved it around very well, which was no surprise as they have some good players who were all very composed.

“I thought our shape was good, although we weren’t imposing ourselves too much at that point in the game.

“But once we got on the ball and started to relax, which I think we did after my goal, we were a lot more comfortable and moved it around.

“We grew into the game and at that point I don’t think anybody could say which was the Championship team.”

Blackpool take on Morecambe today in a reserve fixture at the Globe Arena, which kicks off at 1pm.

The Seasiders are expected to name a youthful side but, with no league game at the weekend, this could be an opportunity to give game-time to fringe first-team players.

All spectators are welcome and admission is free.