'My worst day in football': Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer on the brink after Blackpool thrashing

The Seasiders ended a run of five games without a win in emphatic style as they put Lee Bowyer’s side to the sword, easing to a 6-1 victory.

Jake Beesley had a first start to remember as he bagged a brace, while CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Jerry Yates and Callum Connolly also got in on the act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been reported that Bowyer’s job could now be on the line, with Birmingham languishing in 20th place in the table.

"Firstly I have to apologise to all the fans that came here and everyone associated with the football club,” Bowyer said.

"That’s not acceptable to all those that paid to come and see.

"People talk about shapes and the way you setup, but it has nothing to do with it.

Bowyer is thought to be on the brink of leaving Birmingham

"It was a back three, we were trying to protect a young goalkeeper and we conceded two in that shape.

"I had to change it, I had to try and get back in the game and we went to a back four and we conceded four more.

"So people talk about shapes and back fours and 4-4-2 and three at the back, but if you don’t run around and do the basics right and fight, then that’s what happens. It doesn’t matter what shape you play.

"If you don’t have that passion and that pride, then that’s what happens.

"I’ve said on many occasions, the players give everything and that’s all I can ask for. But today that didn’t happen.

"There’s no easy way or nice way of saying that. I’ve always said I will speak the truth and today was my worst day in football.

"To have our own fans to sing the songs they did, and rightly so and I’m not saying they wrong to do that, I never thought I would have that associated with one of my teams.