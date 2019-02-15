MP Gordon Marsden tables motion in parliament calling on EFL not to deduct Blackpool FC 12 points

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden has followed up his letter to the EFL by tabling a motion in parliament calling on Blackpool FC to be spared a 12-point deduction.

It comes after the club was placed into receivership on Wednesday following the approval of the High Court.

That carries with it the threat of a deduction as, under EFL rules, the appointment of a receiver is considered an “insolvency event”.

But Marsden believes that would be the wrong thing to do, claiming a deduction would “handicap” the club and simply add further to their “burdens”.

He has subsequently tabled an Early Day Motion, which has already been supported by a number of his Labour colleagues.

The motion calls on the House of Commons to note:

- The decision of the High Court on February 13 to place Blackpool FC into receivership because of the failure of the owners to carry out its instructions

- That despite the crises produced as a result of this and the conflicts by the previous owners picked with supporters, the hard-working manager, Terry McPhillips, his coaches and his players have done an excellent job in League One so far this season

- Urges the EFL not to deduct penalty points as a result of the receivership as this would unfairly penalise the players and management and could jeopardise the club's League One status

- And hopes for the new ownership that can remedy the failings that has led to the receivership