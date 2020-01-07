Morecambe 3-0 Blackpool: Adi Yussuf and Ben Tollitt feature as young Seasiders side fall to defeat in reserve clash

An inexperienced Blackpool side put up a spirited display as they fell to a 3-0 defeat in a reserve fixture against Morecambe.

First-half goals from Michael Howard and Shaun Miller and a second-half own goal sealed victory for the Shrimps in this Central League encounter, which was hosted at Globe Arena.

Blackpool had chances to make the breakthrough before Morecambe’s opener after playing some positive football, yet it was the more experienced home side who eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Pool were reliant on goalkeeper Charlie Monks making a string of vital saves late on to keep the scoreline respectable.

Adi Yussuf and Ben Tollitt were included for Pool after their loan spells with Solihull Moors and Wrexham came to an end. Elsewhere, Nathan Shaw and Tony Weston were included in a youthful Blackpool line-up.

The young Seasiders started brightly against their more experienced opponents, Will McGladdery getting down the left flank only for his cross to be well claimed by the goalkeeper ahead of Yussuf.

Pool, led by Danny Ventre and Warren Green, remained on the front foot in the early stages with Shaw seeing a shot charged down on the edge of the box.

The hosts slowly began to creep into the game and wasted a good opening to score on 11 minutes when Andrew Tutte skewed a shot wide.

At the other end, Pool had strong penalty appeals waved away when Tollitt went sprawling in the box after latching onto Will McGladdery’s pullback.

Yussuf squandered a priceless chance to edge Pool’s noses in front on 18 minutes when he somehow managed to blaze wide of goal from within the six-yard box after linking up well with Weston

The Seasiders were made to pay for that costly miss just a minute later when Morecambe took the lead, which came very much against the run of play

Michael Howard was the man to capitalise on a defensive mix-up, getting in-between the keeper Charlie Monks and the two centre backs before prodding home.

With new first-team coach David Dunn watching on, Pool continued to play some nice stuff - again coming close to netting through Yussuf whose powerful shot was well blocked.

Meanwhile the ever-present Kevin Ellison, still plying his trade for the Shrimps at the age of 40, flashed a low effort wide of goal.

The Shrimps ended the half well and ought to have doubled their lead when a deep Adam Buxton cross beat Monks, only for Kyle Hawley to prod wide.

Forward partner Shaun Miller then flashed an acrobatic effort wide of the far post before Ellis struck the foot of the post from Adam Buxton’s pullback.

That elusive second goal for the hosts eventually arrived on the stroke of half-time as Miller smashed beyond Monks from close range after Pool had failed to deal with a routine long ball for a second time.

After a quiet opening to the second period, Pool did well to work some space for Shaw inside the Morecambe box only for the midfielder’s shot to be well blocked.

The Seasiders threatened from Tollitt’s corner on 65th minute, the winger’s delivery causing havoc inside the Morecambe box only for the home side to scramble clear just as Yussuf was reading himself to shoot.

Freddie Price came close to a third for the Shrimps, almost catching out Monks with a swerving long-range strike that was almost too hot to handle for the shot stopper.

Monks was again called into action to deny Tutte’s 25-yard free kick, which the keeper did well to push wide.

Price again came close to adding his name to the scoresheet as his flying header from a corner was well saved.

Morecambe did eventually add that third, although it did come via a Blackpool player as Aaron Turner was unfortunate to turn home Price’s cross at the back post.

Monks continued to be kept busy in between the sticks, smothering Hawley’s effort as the hosts continued to search for goals. But 3-0 is how it ended.

TEAMS

Morecambe: Da Silva Mendes, Buxton, Cranston, Tutte, Bakare, Brownsword, Howard, Jagne, Ellison (Obasoto), Hawley (Price), Miller

Subs not used: O’Brien, Morton, Beverley

Blackpool: Monks, Turner, Liptrot, Winstanley, Ravenscroft, Antwi, McGladdery (Apter), Shaw, Weston (Adarkwa), Tollitt, Yussuf

Subs not used: Kanga, Kellett, Jaaskelainen

Referee: Gareth Myers