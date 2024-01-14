More to come from Middlesbrough loanee states Blackpool boss following first Seasiders start

Hayden Coulson was handed his first start for Blackpool in the 2-0 victory over Exeter City.

The left-wing back made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Middlesbrough last week, and was handed his debut off the bench in the EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley was pleased with what he saw from the former Ipswich Town and Peterborough United man on Saturday afternoon- and believes there’s plenty more to come from him.

"Hayden has got quality,” he said.

"I’ve seen him for a long time, going back to his Middlesbrough youth days. He’s a good footballer and handles the ball well. He’s a great kid as well, so we’re delighted he’s here.

"I was really pleased with him. Thought he was really bright. He gave us energy and quality down the left side. He tired a little bit in the second half, but that’s understandable with the limited game time he’s had this season.

"If we can keep building his fitness, build his training, and give him more minutes, I believe we will see more of his good attributes.