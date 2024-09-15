Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce started his time as Blackpool head coach with a 2-1 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road.

James Husband scored a stoppage time winner to give the Seasiders all three points, shortly after Edward Francis had cancelled out CJ Hamilton’s first half opener.

Blackpool supporters were quick to share their delight at the full time whistle after a positive start to life under the new boss.

Here’s some of the reaction on social media to Saturday’s game:

@TonyFretwell: “One of the most enjoyable and uplifting games for years. It was more than the game, the club feels lifted. Long way to go but a great start.”

@Petedix57: “Good first half performance, should have been three or four up. They missed one sitter but otherwise didn’t worry us. We backed off in the second half and let them back in the game, although they didn’t create much. They made subs and we didn’t early enough, other than Ballard. We started playing after their goal and fortunately got the winner after five minutes of constant pressure. We shouldn’t have let them get a foothold in the game as we were too passive in the second half, but were positive after the equaliser. Offiah looks a player.”

@phil_pdb: “An enjoyable football game. Been so few in the last few years.”

@Nxozane_: “Husband shocking until his goal. Front two worked perfectly together and did well. Apter magical as always.”

Paul Cottam: “Enjoyed the first half and could have had at least one more. Delighted to get the late winner after they looked like snatching a draw. Feel quite positive for the future.”

Brian Smith: “Great first half, and showed character to go for it after the equaliser.”

Peter Donely: “Big improvement defensively, all of them looked solid. Tyrer and Offiah looked excellent. The one issue I could see is we need to be putting games to bed before the opposition equalise. Too wasteful in front of goal today.”