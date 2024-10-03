Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Lincoln City on Tuesday night provided club legend Brett Ormerod with his first taste of how things have been going at Bloomfield Road since Steve Bruce’s appointment last month.

The decision to change head coach seems to be working at the moment, and hopefully it continues, but only time will tell at the end of the season whether it was the right call or not.

They certainly needed an adrenaline shot in the arm, and unfortunately the manager has to be sacrificed to do that sometimes.

When you’re not in the dressing room you don’t know what kind of things have gone on, but they might’ve just needed a new voice. Things can run its course for whatever reason.

They’ve built a fantastic squad of players, it was just about finding the right combination to release that and take the reins off.

It obviously wasn’t working in the way Neil Critchley would’ve liked, and Steve Bruce has come in looking at it from a fresh angle.

He knew he had inherited a squad that can beat anyone on their day and be up there challenging, he just seems to have unlocked that potential. They try to get the ball forward quickly, and it’s exciting.

They’ve got a willing runner in Kyle Joseph who chases everything, and is getting the rewards for his hard work.

They’ve got two midfielders in Lee Evans and Albie Morgan who have a fantastic passing range.

They’ve got two really good wingers in CJ Hamilton and Rob Apter, who try to get the ball into the box. Instead of playing wing-back where they started from deep, they’re starting in the areas where they would’ve been trying to cross the ball.

You want Hamilton in those wide positions because nine times out 10 he’ll beat the defender and get the ball in the box.

They look a bit more positive, the tempo and the passing is quicker, which is what you’ve got to do.

Ian Holloway was a big fan of getting the ball forward quickly, because if you move the ball slowly it’s easy for teams to jog along and get in a defensive shape, so it becomes like a game of chess.

When you’ve got movement and pace, it causes people to switch off and allows people to get in behind.

Blackpool played very well on Tuesday night, but full credit to Lincoln as well - they played well too, especially in the second half, having a man sent off seemed to revitalise them.

Their keeper kept them in the game, but for him, they would’ve been 3-0 down at half time, he made three magnificent saves. It was probably his best game for a long time.

After Joseph’s goal, you thought it might end up as two or three, but they didn’t want to relinquish their unbeaten away run and threw everything at Blackpool - who were a bit naive and didn’t see the game out like they should’ve done.

I couldn’t begrudge Lincoln a point for their second half display, it was a fantastic advertisement for League One football.

Hats off to them, because some teams would’ve sat back and defended with 10 men but they went for it, but it could’ve easily backfired if Blackpool had played it right.

Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up and say they deserved the point.