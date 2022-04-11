With just a handful of fixtures remaining for EFL Championship sides the summer transfer window is moving closer and closer to the forefront of club’s minds.

Blackpool picked up an impressive point away to promotion chasing Blackburn Rovers at the weekend as they Championship seasons begins to reach a conclusion.

Sam Gallagher opened the scoring for the hosts after just ten minutes but Marvin Ekpiteta equalised for the Seasiders just after the break to secure a point.

Neil Critchley’s side sit 19th in the table with four games left to play and next face West Brom away on Friday, April 15.

Speaking after the Blackburn draw, Critchley spoke about the topic of summer planning, saying: “That will come now in the next week or two, we will have discussions internally about where we want to get to and how we move forward.

“Those discussions around individual players, contracts, renegotiations and all that type of stuff will happen shortly.

“But again, we’ve got so many games to play in a short period and so many midweek games.

“We put a lot of time and emphasis into the games, which takes up a lot of time, so fitting those meetings won’t be easy. But we’ll fit them in because they have to be done.”

Away from the pitch the summer transfer window is looming and the rumour mill is being to pick up speed. Here are the transfer news stories making headlines across the EFL Championship on Monday morning:

1. Premier League clubs interested in Gordon Birmingham City’s 19-year old defender Nico Gordon is drawing interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window (The 72) Photo Sales

2. Dean coy on permanent Owls switch Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean has remained coy on future and said he cannot ‘make decisions for other people’ when asked about a potential permanent move to the Owls (YorkshireLive) Photo Sales

3. Sawyers in the thoughts of Baggies boss West Brom manager Steve Bruce says that Romaine Sawyers, currently on loan at league rivals Stoke City, is ‘in his thoughts’ ahead of the summer transfer window (The 72) Photo Sales

4. Foxes impressed by Piroe Swansea City striker Joël Piroe’s impressive goal-scoring form this season has caught they eye of Premier League side Leicester City (Votebol International) Photo Sales