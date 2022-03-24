Here are the best of the Championship transfer rumours.

Richard Keogh has told the Blackpool FC media team that he is looking to step up is recovery during the international break.

The defender suffered a calf injury in early February but hopes to resume full training ahead of the Seasiders’ home fixture against Nottingham Forest next week.

“The break is obviously going to benefit me,” Keogh said.

“It will give me time to top up my rehab a little bit more and then get back training with the team. By the time the next league game comes around, I should be available.”

The 35-year-old was withdrawn early during Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City last month and has missed all seven matches since.

Keogh had become an important part of the Seasiders’ defence since he joined as a free agent last summer, making 23 appearances in the Championship.

The centre-back could return for a difficult run in for Neil Critchley’s side as they are set to face Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and West Brom over the next few weeks.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Blues keeping tabs on former Wimbledon ace Birmingham City are considering a move for former Charlton, Wimbledon and Wigan centre-back Terell Thomas, with the player set to become a free agent this summer. (teamTALK)

2. Championship outfits chasing Salford City striker Cardiff City, Reading and Swansea City are among a number of clubs interested in signing Salford City's Brandon Thomas-Asante this summer. The 23-year-old has nine goals in League Two this season. (The 72)

3. Blackburn goalkeeper loaned out for fourth time Blackburn Rovers have loaned out goalkeeper Aiden Dowling for the fourth time this season, joining City of Liverpool. The 19-year-old has already spent time with FC Halifax Town, Lancaster City and Marine FC. (Rovers)

4. Tigers to 'play hardball' over Keane Lewis-Potter Hull City remain eager to keep hold of Keane Lewis-Potter thi ssummer despite interest from West Ham and Tottenham. Acun Ilicali previously claimed he wouldn't be interested in selling the forward even if an £20m offer came in. (Hull Live)