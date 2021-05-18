Mixed feelings for Bolton Wanderers boss and Blackpool legend Ian Evatt ahead of the Seasiders' play-off campaign
Ian Evatt admits he'd love to see Blackpool gain promotion to the Championship through the League One play-offs.
But the Bolton Wanderers boss also concedes the prospect of facing his former side in League One next season would make for a memorable occasion.
It comes after the 39-year-old masterminded Bolton's automatic promotion back to the third tier earlier this month, a year on from their relegation.
It is the second successive promotion for Evatt, who won the National League title with Barrow during the 2019/20 campaign.
Evatt could well come up against his former side in League One next season, although the Seasiders are only three games away from a return to the Championship.
Neil Critchley's side take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium tonight in the first leg of their play-off semi-final, while the return leg takes place at Bloomfield Road on Friday.
The winner of the tie will face either Sunderland or Lincoln City in the final.
“First and foremost I hope they get promoted because I want that for them," Evatt told the Bolton News.
"If not, it’s great my team will be able to go there and play against them.
“There are big clubs, it’s a big division, but bring it on.
“Bolton Wanderers deserve to be a part of big games. That is what all the hard work is for, to play, to manage and to see a full house in those games."
