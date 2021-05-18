Mixed feelings for Bolton Wanderers boss and Blackpool legend Ian Evatt ahead of the Seasiders' play-off campaign

But the Bolton Wanderers boss also concedes the prospect of facing his former side in League One next season would make for a memorable occasion.

It comes after the 39-year-old masterminded Bolton's automatic promotion back to the third tier earlier this month, a year on from their relegation.

It is the second successive promotion for Evatt, who won the National League title with Barrow during the 2019/20 campaign.

Evatt could well come up against his former side in League One next season, although the Seasiders are only three games away from a return to the Championship.

Neil Critchley's side take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium tonight in the first leg of their play-off semi-final, while the return leg takes place at Bloomfield Road on Friday.

The winner of the tie will face either Sunderland or Lincoln City in the final.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt

“First and foremost I hope they get promoted because I want that for them," Evatt told the Bolton News.

"If not, it’s great my team will be able to go there and play against them.

“There are big clubs, it’s a big division, but bring it on.

“Bolton Wanderers deserve to be a part of big games. That is what all the hard work is for, to play, to manage and to see a full house in those games."