Millwall boss Gary Rowett admits he has sympathy for Neil Critchley and Blackpool following late heartbreak

The Seasiders were forced to play more than 75 minutes of the game with 10-men after Callum Connolly was sent off for pulling back Benik Afobe.

However, it was Blackpool who took a shock lead when Shayne Lavery broke the deadlock at the second time of asking just after half-time.

But the Tangerines' advantage lasted just seven minutes as Jed Wallace's thunderbolt levelled proceedings before Jake Cooper's stoppage-time winner condemned the visitors to a 2-1 defeat.

"I thought we started quite well," Rowett told Millwall's official website.

"We put good balls into good areas, one of them causes the sending off, which is clear, in my opinion.

"Sometimes, though, that makes the game harder. Especially against a side like Blackpool - Neil has got them really well organised and they have a lot of pace in the team.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett

"They sat in and kept trying to counter, and they always looked as though that might've got something. We got into some good positions but didn't make enough of them and we looked a bit edgy on the back of a couple of poor results.

"But, they kept trying, they kept moving the ball and putting it into good areas. We just maybe did it a little bit too slowly.

"Jed comes us trumps again with a great free-kick, then he puts a fantastic ball in on the turn for Coops to head home the winner.

"It's a nice way to win the game. Sometimes, because you don't play so well you feel for the opposition - I feel for Neil a bit because they've done really well, but for us, it was about getting that first win.

"It doesn't matter how it came - I'd like it to have came in a more complete performance, but we won the game."