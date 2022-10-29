‘Miles better than third bottom’: Michael Appleton delivers Coventry City verdict ahead of Blackpool’s test

The Sky Blues sit third from bottom in the Championship, but that’s a little deceiving as Mark Robins’ side have played two games fewer than most clubs around them owing to their pitch issues earlier in the season.

Should Coventry win those two games in hand, they could jump to as high as 10th in the table.

After a slow start to the campaign, Robins’ men have hit form in recent weeks with three straight wins before their 2-2 draw against Rotherham United in midweek.

“They’re miles better than third bottom, there’s no doubt about that,” Appleton said.

“The stats will back me up with that one, because they’re four unbeaten, they’ve only lost two in 10 and they’re a side that finished in the top half last season.

“They did ever so well last year for long periods and they’ve got some good, young players.

“I was at the game the other night and it was like a game of basketball against Rotherham. It was end-to-end and you could see why there’s a spring in their step and they feel they’re heading in the right direction.”

Appleton is also a big fan of Coventry’s boss Robins, who he came across during his time as a youngster at Manchester United.

“He’s had good spells at Rotherham, he’s had his spell at Barnsley and he’s been at different clubs where it hasn’t quite happened for him,” Pool’s head coach said.

“But the Coventry job comes along and the job he’s done there over a number of years now speaks volumes about him as a coach and a manager.

“I used to watch him when I went to United games. I know Robbo. I wouldn’t say we know each other brilliantly well but we spent time together as players in the past.