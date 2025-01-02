Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s first piece of business in the January transfer window was to allow a player to leave.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Embleton has revealed his move from Blackpool to Carlisle United was in the pipeline for weeks.

The 25-year-old was sold to the Cumbrians for an undisclosed fee, bringing to an end his second spell at Bloomfield Road. Embleton had only re-joined the Seasiders in the summer, arriving from Sunderland, but unfortunately it didn’t work out for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was signed by Neil Critchley who was sacked just a few weeks after his arrival. Steve Bruce replaced the former QPR head coach at the start of September, and Embleton was unable to play his way into the manager’s plans.

Bruce revealed a change in formation made it difficult to accommodate Embleton, which limited his playing time, and it was decided it would be best to move him on. Sporting director David Downes received a phone call last week and a deal was swiftly completed, freeing up a space in the squad for the manager to bring in a new player.

Speaking to Carlisle’s official club website, Embleton said: “A couple of weeks ago, Rob [Clarkson] got in touch and just explained what was going on and just said there's a long-term project and I was quite excited by that and I wanted to be part of it.

“It was also about playing the style of football that suits me under this manager and getting games in again and enjoying it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve spoke about the way he wants to play and the way he could see me fitting into that, so yeah, just mainly about the football.”

Elliot Embleton sealed a move away from Blackpool. | Getty Images

Embleton arrived at Blackpool in the summer on the back of a difficult few years because of injuries. He was limited to just two appearances with Derby County last term after suffering an ankle injury that required two operations.

The former Black Cats forward has seemingly put his injury problems behind him though, as despite not being a key part of Bruce's plans, he still made 23 appearances across four competitions this term. He had a goal and an assist in the EFL Trophy, signing off in his last appearance with a goal against Aston Villa's under-21s.

With Bruce only allowed to name seven substitutes, he was unable to find him a place on the bench for the final four games of the year. A move to Carlise was seemingly in the pipeline for a week which explained his absences against Birmingham City and Shrewsbury Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing his injury record, he said: “I was playing for Sunderland at the time and had a few seasons where everything just wasn't going right basically but that's behind me now and I'm just looking forward to getting back to it.

“It massively helped me with the mental side of the game. With going from playing every week and having good times, playing in the Championship, playing more or less every game in the season before in League One, to not going to play at all is a massive kick.

“But yeah, it just helps you mentally and when you come back you're stronger and you focus more on keeping your body right and keeping playing.”