Michael Appleton's verdict on Blackpool's win at Huddersfield Town and goalline controversy

The Seasiders produced a poor display in midweek to slump to a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The disappointment was only compounded on Thursday night when star man Josh Bowler departed on transfer deadline day to join Nottingham Forest, before being immediately loaned out to Greek side Olympiacos.

But the men in tangerine put all that to one side to win at the John Smith’s Stadium for the first time since 2007 thanks to Theo Corbeanu’s third goal of the campaign.

“It is a big win,” Appleton said.

“We were obviously a bit disappointed with Wednesday in terms of the manner we conceded the goal to let them in the game and the way the game went in the second-half, because we looked disjointed and that’s not us as a group.

“To respond the way they did, especially during the first-half, I thought we controlled the game without the ball at times, which is the probably the best way of putting it, and that’s a good sign.

Michael Appleton applauds the Blackpool fans at the final whistle

“We picked our moments to attack, we changed the formation a bit and we got the rewards.

“I think we should have taken the lead before we scored. I think Jerry (Yates) and a couple of other players realised when you get those massive chances, they don’t come around again.

“Luckily we had a lot of patience with it, we didn’t get too disappointed with it and in the end it was a real calmness to the finish.

“It was a good pass from Jordan (Gabriel), it’s actually a decent finish from Ian (Poveda) and Theo has the composure to finish it off.”

The victory, Blackpool’s third of the campaign, wasn’t without controversy as Huddersfield had a ‘goal’ overruled when Yuta Nakayama’s close-range effort appeared to cross the line.

“A few people are telling me it did cross the line, but I genuinely haven’t seen it myself,” Appleton said.

“If it has, it’s swings and roundabouts. There’s been plenty of times where I’ve felt frustrated as hell and feeling we’ve been hard done.