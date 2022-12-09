News you can trust since 1873
Michael Appleton's side are back in action at Bloomfield Road tomorrow

Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Birmingham City clash as injury concerns remain - photo gallery

After a month-long break, Blackpool finally return to action this weekend when they host Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago

It had been hoped the time off would allow the Seasiders to get some players back from injury, but it appears the situation has become even worse rather than improve.

With Michael Appleton opting to keep his cards close to his chest and not reveal the identity of those players out injured, it makes predicting Blackpool’s starting XI especially difficult.

But here’s how the Seasiders could line up against John Eustance’s side...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

Maxwell or Dan Grimshaw is the debate that continues to rage among the fans, but after leaping to Maxwell's defence before the break I would be surprised if Michael Appleton drops him.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. RB - Callum Connolly

We must hope Connolly isn't among the players to pick up an injury as the Seasiders don't have cover at right-back until January.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. CB - Rhys Williams

With Marvin Ekpiteta suspended and Jordan Thorniley still out through concussion, Williams will need to make the step-up at centre-back.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - James Husband

If fit, the left-back will need to shift over into the centre to cover for the absences of Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Thorniley.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

