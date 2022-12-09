Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Birmingham City clash as injury concerns remain - photo gallery
After a month-long break, Blackpool finally return to action this weekend when they host Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road.
It had been hoped the time off would allow the Seasiders to get some players back from injury, but it appears the situation has become even worse rather than improve.
With Michael Appleton opting to keep his cards close to his chest and not reveal the identity of those players out injured, it makes predicting Blackpool’s starting XI especially difficult.
But here’s how the Seasiders could line up against John Eustance’s side...