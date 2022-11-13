The result saw Blackpool’s travelling fans turn against their boss with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning”, heaping pressure on Appleton heading into the month-long World Cup break.

But discussing Blackpool’s recent slump, EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes Appleton is still the right man to turn it around.

“I don’t think it was an appointment that was welcomed in all quarters really,” Parkin told ITV’s EFL highlights show.

“But I think he’s a very talented coach, he’s shown that previously because he did a fantastic job at Lincoln and there’s been some really good performances from Blackpool this season.

“If they can shore up defensively they’ve got enough creative talent to be able to stay in the Championship no problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton's Blackpool side now find themselves inside the bottom three

The key moment in yesterday’s game came after just 17 minutes when Marvin Ekpiteta was shown a straight red card.

The defender, who has now been dismissed twice this season, brought Charlie Wyke down as the last man after hesitating over Kenny Dougall’s header back.

Discussing the decision from referee Andy Davies, Parkin felt the Seasiders had a right to complain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s unlucky,” he said. “We think it’s for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

“Charlie Wyke is probably going to get to the ball just before the goalkeeper, but whether it’s a presentable goalscoring opportunity is probably open for debate.

“You can see by the players’ reaction it’s quite harsh on Blackpool, but they need to improve defensively because that’s quite clear. They have the second worst record in the division and they’re struggling from set pieces.

“We saw some of the defending from the dead ball from James McClean in particular was really poor, so that’s where they need to sharpen up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool have now shipped 33 goals this season from their 21 games, six fewer than Hull City.