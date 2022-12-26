Michael Appleton makes Blackpool goals vow ahead of pivotal Hull City clash

The Seasiders have found the back of the net on just two occasions during their last six games, a spell that has seen Appleton’s side fail to pick up a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Blackpool’s head coach is confident the goals will return sooner rather than later, having already shown this season they’re more than capable of finding the back of the net – scoring four past rivals Preston and netting three times against Burnley, Bristol City, Sheffield United and Watford.

“There’s goals in the team, we’ve shown that throughout the season,” Appleton said.

“We’ve just got to make sure the players are playing in a positive mindset and making sure we are on the front foot, rather than defending deep, defending for our lives and trying to hit teams on transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there are certain games where that might happen and might work but ultimately you’ve got to put your best foot forward and try and win the game outright.”

The men in tangerine have a priceless opportunity to get back amongst the goals today against a Hull City side that have the worst defensive record in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton is confident the goals will begin to flow again for his side sooner rather than later

The Tigers, who have shipped 40 goals in just 23 games, sit two points ahead of Blackpool who find themselves in the bottom three at the halfway stage of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Appleton insists there’s still plenty of time remaining for his side to get themselves out of trouble with 69 points still up for grabs.

“The players get that and understand that,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a lot of things that have gone against us. It’s easy to be negative and focus on the negatives, but from a positive point of view we know we can be reasonably positive because going forward 1) we’d like to think we will have more numbers available and 2) the window is just around the corner so we’ll be able to strengthen.