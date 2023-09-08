Charlton Athletic have appointed former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton as their new head coach.

The 47-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the London club- who sacked Dean Holden last month.

Appleton has been out of work since departing the Seasiders back in January, in what was his second spell at Bloomfield Road.

His managerial CV also includes stints with Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Lincoln City.

Michael Appleton (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Meanwhile, during his playing days, after starting his career with Manchester United, he represented both Preston North End and West Brom, before retiring due to injury in 2003.

On becoming the new Addicks head coach, he told Charlton’s club website: “I am delighted to be named as Head Coach of this proud and historic football club and would like to thank the owners, James Rodwell and Andy Scott for placing their trust in me to lead the team.

“I will give everything to deliver success for Charlton Athletic Football Club. To do this, we will all need to work together; the players, staff and supporters, we all have a part to play.

“I cannot wait to get started. I want us to develop a team that excites us all, that never gives up and that plays on the front foot. I want my players to enjoy playing for each other, to express themselves and feel comfortable in the way we aim to play. We want to build a winning mentality, starting immediately.

“It is a competitive division, and achievements take time, but work has already begun to reach the heights that this club, and you as supporters, deserve. Nothing will be taken for granted. All of us will have to work harder and towards the team ethic if we are to accomplish anything.

“I look forward to meeting everyone connected with the club over the coming days and weeks. We will listen, we will learn and we will strive to deliver something special and make you all proud.”