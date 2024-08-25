Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool fans were quick to share their thoughts following Saturday’s 4-4 draw away to Cambridge United.

Richard Keogh led the Seasiders into the fixture at the Abbey Stadium following the sacking of Neil Critchley last week, and it proved to be a rollercoaster first game in charge for the interim head coach.

Blackpool had taken a 4-1 lead at the Abbey Stadium, with James Husband claiming a brace, before Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard both found the back of the net.

After firing past Richard O’Donnell in the first half, former Seasiders striker Shayne Lavery scored the U’s’ equaliser in the 75th minute, after Danny Andrew and Brandon Njoku had pulled goals back.

Blackpool supporters were quick to react to the collapse of the three-goal lead.

On X, one fan wrote: “Doesn’t matter who’s in charge, 1-4 to 4-4 is on the players.”

Another agreed: “I think there’s a massive mentality issue with this group. Downed tools last week and gave away a 4-1 lead this. Hopefully a new manager can come in and change that. Positives were we scored four four goals away from home with first goals for Joseph and Ballard.”

A third added: “A point on the board. Hard to teach or coach a winning mentality, that capitulation is on the players.”

Another stated: “The lads need to show a bit more bottle when in a commanding position, we should have shut the midfield down, and suffocated the game at 1-4 up, we have a very soft centre that needs sorting out, but well done Keogh in his first game in charge.”

With a fifth writing: “To be 4-1 up at possibly the poorest team in the division and to be hanging on at the end to get a point tells you more about the players than the manager. Desperate times. This club is teetering on the brink of disarray.”