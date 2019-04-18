Memory Match: Three Musketeers rescue Blackpool at Scunthorpe, 2002

Matt Scrafton trawls through the archives to take a look back at Blackpool's 3-2 LDV Vans Trophy win at Glanford Park on October 22, 2002.

If Blackpool ever decide to do a film version of the Three Musketeers, filling the leading roles will be easy.

Step forward John Murphy, Richie Wellens and Scott Taylor.

The trio didn’t get on to the pitch until just before the hour mark but their entrance marked the most dramatic of turnarounds.

Before then, Pool had passed the ball nicely but made few inroads into Scunthorpe’s solid but unremarkable defence and looked like releasing their grip on the LDV Vans Trophy in the tamest of manners as they trailed 2-0 just after half-time.

But as the big guns came on, it was like watching Muhammad Ali step into the ring with a novice - there was only going to be one winner.

What was becoming the worst night of the season was suddenly transformed into one of the best.

In a thrilling final half hour, Jamie Milligan scored from the penalty spot, John Murphy pulled the Seasiders level with a fine diving header and Scott Taylor wrapped things up by sliding the ball in at the back post.

“Dad, it’s not fair. Why don’t we ever win,” said a young and slightly stroppy Scunthorpe fan seated close by.

It was hard not to feel sorry for the little nipper but by the time the final whistle had sounded, the Seasiders had created enough chances to totally justify their victory.

And thank goodness they launched a comeback. Because, let’s be honest, 2-0 down on a cold and wet night in North Lincolnshire in the first round of the LDV Vans Trophy is not most people’s idea of fun.

If football matches were measured on the Richter Scale, LDV first round ties would barely register.

Having said that, as all Pool fans know, the competition can bring its rewards for those who do progress through the initial stages - £50,000 in prize money and a trip to the Millennium Stadium for starters.

That remains a long way from Steve McMahon’s thoughts, although he wouldn’t mind a third trip to Cardiff in as many seasons he will continue to use the early rounds of the competition to give his squad players a runout.

That means the “one or two” changes he talked about prior to last night’s match turned out to be a tad on the conservative side. But try nine changes.

Youth teamers Steve McMahon and Matthew Blinkhorn started a senior game for the first time, Jamie Milligan, John O’Kane and Lee Collins were recalled in midfield and Brian Reid made his first appearance of the season in defence.

Pool found themselves a goal down inside 13 minutes, the impressive Steve Torpey playing a neat one-two with strike partner Martin Carruthers and, after a lucky ricochet off a defender, firing past Phil Barnes.

The Seasiders played neatly after that, Collins showing nice touches in midfield and Walker and Blinkhorn working hard to forge an opening.

Best men, though, were Milligan and Tommy Jaszczun, combining well on the left and creating the majority of Pool’s chances.

None were taken though, and Scunthorpe took advantage, going two up a minute after the break.

Peter Beagrie, still full of tricks and ideas, drew Danny Coid out of position and slipped the ball to full-back Andy Dawson, who almost burst the net with the most impressive of finishes.

It was time to change things and McMahon did just that, replacing his son and Blinkhorn with first teamers Wellens and Murphy.

Scott Taylor joined the fray minutes later for Collins, who had been kicked in the ribs, and within seconds it was game on.

Keeper Tom Evans fumbled Coid’s deep cross and then, in desperation, pulled down Walker. Milligan sent the keeper the wrong way with the resulting spot kick.

Walker, clear on goal, missed the target with a 35-yard chip soon after but what seemed like a golden chance gone didn’t seem so important a minute later when Milligan’s excellent deep cross was met by a diving Murphy eight yards from goal.

Two each and the Seasiders were scenting an unlikely winner and it duly arrived.

With 10 minutes left, that man Milligan got to the byline and steered the perfect ball across goal to leave Taylor to hammer the ball in at the far post.

There could have been more but let’s not be greedy. A 3-2 victory, the same score Pool won by at this stage of the competition last year. A good omen and a very good night.

TEAMS

Scunthorpe: Evans, Stanton, Balmer, McCombe, Dawson, Beagrie, Brough (Parton), Graves, Sparrow, Carruthers (Featherstone), Torpey

Blackpool: Barnes, Jaszczun, O’Kane, Reid, Coid, Collins (Taylor), Hughes, McMahon (Wellens), Milligan, Blinkhorn (Murphy), Walker

Attendance: 1,475