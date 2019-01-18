Memory Match: 'The Kaiser' Dave Bamber an unlikely rock in defence as Blackpool beat Shrewsbury Town

Matt Scrafton trawls through the archives to take a look back at Blackpool's 2-1 win against the Shrews at Bloomfield Road on August 27, 1994.

Dave Bamber hadn’t had chance to change out of his kit following Blackpool’s win against Shrewsbury Town and his team-mates had already given him a new nickname.

“The Kaiser” was how he was being referred to in the dressing room before the last of the fans had hardly left Bloomfield Road.

Parallels with Franz Beckenbauer – which is where the nickname came from – might be a little exaggerated but there is no arguing with the sentiments of the tribute from his colleagues.

Bamber, still one of the most feared strikers in the Second Division, brought all his vast experience to bear in an unusual role - and all credit to him for an excellent job.

Manager Sam Allardyce faced a selection crisis in defence with Gary Briggs and Ian Gore both sidelined with concussion.

Instead, Allardyce turned to Bamber for his height and the benefit of all his years in the game.

The sight of the Pool strike ace defending in a goalmouth rather than aiming for the target took a bit of getting used to, but the ploy worked a treat.

With Paul Stoneman on man for man-marking duty with Bamber and Phil Horner sweeping, the Seasiders found the kind of calmness and solidity at the back which was so lacking last Tuesday at Bournemouth.

Shrewsbury came to Bloomfield Road with daunting reputation yet the greatest danger they presented was through their pacy right-winger Michael Brown.

Once he left the field injured with half an hour to go and Pool 2-1 ahead, the visitors rarely mounted any real threat.

It had looked ominous when Shrewsbury took the lead as early as 17th minute but all credit to Pool on this occasion for not allowing their heads to drop.

It was Wayne Clarke who broke the deadlock for Shrewsbury from the penalty spot, making no mistake after Brown had been fouled in the box by David Burke.

But with James Quinn hitting a post and Chris Beech forcing the save of the match, Allardyce’s men created the best of the chances for the rest of the first half.

After the break, kicking towards their own fans at the South End, Pool really came into their own and wasted no time taking the lead.

Phil Horner was the man to get Pool back on level terms, turning home from close range after James Quinn’s cross-shot had fired across the box.

Blackpool’s second and eventual matchwinner came from the penalty spot, Tony Ellis making no mistake from 12 yards after Phil Brown had been brought down.

It was an important result to gain after the early exit from the League Cup and the disappointment of the two home defeats in four days against Huddersfield and Chesterfield.

Ellis and Quinn continue to impress as a strike combination while the new-look midfield of Rodwell, Beech and Gouck grew more composed the longer the match went on.

All credit also to skipper Brown for exerting the same kind of calming influence as Bamber which can only really come with experience.

Over the 90 minutes, the scoreline was just about right and the determined show certainly gives Pool something to build on in a difficult week of two successive away games.

“It was a pleasing performance from everyone but Dave Bamber was the Man of the Match for me,” Allardyce said.

“It was very much an emergency role but he did everything I could have asked of him.

“His height and his experience were both key factors in choosing him there but the greatest asset was the calming influence he brought to the defence.

“He didn’t panic and it was important to find that kind of attitude after letting in four goals against Chesterfield.”

Bamber, a substitute for the previous two games, admitted he enjoyed the new role.

“It was Thursday dinner time when the boss first mentioned he was thinking of playing me at the back,” said Pool’s player-coach.

“I played there in the reserves at Sheffield Wednesday that night and it went well enough. Before that, I had only ever played the odd time at the back as a sweeper in the reserves.

“I was a bit apprehensive before the Shrewsbury game but I enjoyed it, although I wouldn’t see it as anything more than an emergency role.”

Attendance: 4,428