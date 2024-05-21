Member of Neil Critchley's coaching staff departs Blackpool for new opportunity
The 47-year-old initially joined the Seasiders in February 2022 as a replacement for Stuart McCall, following his move to Sheffield United, but left that summer alongside Neil Critchley – who took up a role under Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.
He later worked with the ex-Liverpool U23s coach during his brief spell with QPR, before they returned to Bloomfield Road last May.
In a statement the Seasiders wrote: “Blackpool Football Club can announce that Iain Brunskill has left his position on the coaching staff.
“Brunskill rejoined the Seasiders last year as part of Neil Critchley's backroom team, but now departs the club to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.
“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Iain for his efforts during his time at Bloomfield Road, and wishes him the very best of luck for the future.”
The Gazette understands Brunskill’s new role will be in Europe, which won’t be the first time he’s taken an opportunity abroad, having previously worked in Malta, Jordan, China and Norway in various roles.
His coaching career began with Liverpool as the club’s assistant academy technical director, before later joining Blackburn Rovers as reserve team manager and first-team coach.
He’s also worked as a youth coach educator for the FA, held a role in Bolton’s player development department, and been a senior development coach for Norwich City.
The Seasiders’ search for a new assistant coach is already underway as preparations continue for the 2024/25 campaign, with the club looking to improve on their recent eighth place finish in League One.
