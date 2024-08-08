Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new League One season gets underway this weekend.

Blackpool start the campaign away to newly-promoted Crawley Town on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm).

The Seasiders will be looking to improve on last season’s eighth place finish, with a defeat to Reading on the final day costing them a place in the play-offs.

As well as bringing in new additions on the pitch, Neil Critchley has potentially added a key figure off it, with a familiar face returning to Bloomfield Road.

Here’s a closer look at the coaching staff looking to get Blackpool up:

Neil Critchley

Seasiders head coach Critchley will be looking to replicate the success he enjoyed in his first stint at Bloomfield Road, where he helped the club to promotion via the play-offs in his first season before enjoying a solid year in the Championship.

The 45-year-old departed the Fylde Coast outfit in the summer of 2022 to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, but after the dismissal of the Liverpool legend, he soon returned to management with QPR.

His time at QPR was also short-lived, and he eventually returned to Blackpool last year.

Across his two stints at Bloomfield Road, his win percentage is 45.8.

Mike Garrity

Like Critchley, assistant coach Mike Garrity worked in the Liverpool academy for a number of years.

After leaving the Merseyside outfit, he spent time with China’s national team and was a youth manager for Molde FK.

He joined Critchley for his first spell at Blackpool, and also worked with him at QPR, before returning to the Fylde Coast last summer.

Garrity’s CV also includes a spell as Lincoln City assistant under Mark Kennedy.

Richard Keogh

Richard Keogh was added to the Seasiders’ backroom staff earlier this summer following the departure of Iain Brunskill.

The ex-Derby County, Bristol City and Carlisle United defender called time on his playing career at the end of last season following a stint with Forest Green Rovers.

Keogh knows Bloomfield Road well, having made 31 appearances in Tangerine during the 2021/22 campaign.

Steve Banks

During his playing career, goalkeeping coach Steve Banks was with Blackpool between 1995 and 1999, and also represented the likes of Gillingham and Bolton Wanderers.

Prior to his retirement in 2015, the 52-year-old had already starting transitioning to his current role.

After coaching with St Johnstone, he took on a position with the Seasiders, but departed the following summer.

Following spells with Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers and Scotland Women’s national team, he returned to Bloomfield Road in 2019, and has worked under several managers.

Adam Walton

Chief analyst Adam Walton has been with the Seasiders since 2022, after previously working for the likes of Newport County, Bristol Rovers and Rochdale in the past.

John Dillon

Blackpool video analyst John Dillon represented a number of non-league teams during his playing days, with the likes of Witton Albion, Warrington Town and Southport all featuring on his CV.

He also spent time in Ireland with both Sligo Rovers and Dundalk.

After hanging up his boots, he became an analyst for Crewe Alexandra, before joining the Seasiders last summer.

Charlie Green

Video analyst Charlie Green was with Sheffield Wednesday before joining Blackpool earlier this year.

Oliver Holt

Oliver Holt was an analyst for both Shrewsbury Town and Oldham Athletic before joining the Seasiders.

After initially working with the club’s U18s, he made the move up to the first-team last summer.