Oxford United currently lead the way in the battle for sixth, and head into their fixture against Lincoln City this evening having scored 13 goals in their last three games, which includes Saturday’s 5-0 victory over Peterborough United. The U’s currently sit in sixth on 73 points, while the eighth-place Imps trail them by five following their 2-1 defeat against Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

The Seasiders sit in between the pair on 70, but have played a game more, and will only be back in action on Saturday afternoon, when they welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road for their penultimate match of the campaign.

Grayson knows what it takes to get our of League One, having guided Blackpool to the Championship via the play-offs in 2007, during his first stint in charge of the club. The 54-year-old later returned to Bloomfield Road in 2019, but was unable to replicate his previous success.

Speaking to Betway about the current battle for the top six, he said: “My former club are having a great end to the season, and it may be just too much of an ask to make the play-offs.

"After a great run of form, Lincoln have had a little blip and lost at the weekend and they will be kicking themselves if they don’t make the play-offs.