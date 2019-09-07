It was late heartache for the Seasiders

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Sullay Kaikai shows killer touch as Blackpool fall to Coventry defeat

Blackpool tasted defeat for the first time this season as Callum O'Hare's stoppage-time goal saw Coventry City edge today's game 3-2.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Not much he could have done about any of Coventrys three goals. Badly let down by those in front of him.

1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10

Not much he could have done about any of Coventrys three goals. Badly let down by those in front of him.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Should have done better for Coventrys first goal, which the home side used as momentum to launch their fightback.

2. Ollie Turton - 5/10

Should have done better for Coventrys first goal, which the home side used as momentum to launch their fightback.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Also involved in the mix-up for Coventrys first. Has a fight on his hands to start ahead of Ben Heneghan next week.

3. Ryan Edwards - 5/10

Also involved in the mix-up for Coventrys first. Has a fight on his hands to start ahead of Ben Heneghan next week.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A colossus at the back despite Pool shipping three. Blocked and intercepted everything that came his way.

4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10

A colossus at the back despite Pool shipping three. Blocked and intercepted everything that came his way.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4