Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Sullay Kaikai shows killer touch as Blackpool fall to Coventry defeat Blackpool tasted defeat for the first time this season as Callum O'Hare's stoppage-time goal saw Coventry City edge today's game 3-2. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10 Not much he could have done about any of Coventrys three goals. Badly let down by those in front of him. 2. Ollie Turton - 5/10 Should have done better for Coventrys first goal, which the home side used as momentum to launch their fightback. 3. Ryan Edwards - 5/10 Also involved in the mix-up for Coventrys first. Has a fight on his hands to start ahead of Ben Heneghan next week. 4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10 A colossus at the back despite Pool shipping three. Blocked and intercepted everything that came his way.