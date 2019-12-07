Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ryan Edwards in imperious form as Blackpool see off Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood
Blackpool claimed the Fylde coast bragging rights as they saw off Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town 3-1 at Bloomfield Road today.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10
Given no chance for Fleetwoods late consolation goal but impressed once again with his distribution.
2. Ollie Turton - 8/10
Solid as a rock on his first start since the stalemate at Burton Albion in October as Pool reverted to a back four.
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Ryan Edwards - 9/10
An absolute colossus at the back, delivering interceptions and blocks in abundance. Didnt give Paddy Madden a sniff.
4. Ben Heneghan - 8/10
A warriors display but will be gutted not to keep a clean sheet. Likely to serve a suspension after being booked for the fifth time this season.
