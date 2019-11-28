Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Rocky Bushiri one of few to emerge with credit from Blackpool's EFL Trophy defeat to Scunthorpe Blackpool were punished for a below-par display in the EFL Trophy last night as a 3-1 defeat to Scunthorpe United saw them exit the competition at the second round stage. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Mark Howard - 5/10 Not at fault for any of the goals but will be disappointed to concede three on his second appearance of the season. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Rocky Bushiri - 6/10 One of few to emerge with any credit. Attacked well down the right and got himself into some dangerous positions. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ryan Edwards - 5/10 Caught in the mix-up for Scunthorpes opening goal and got beat for pace by Abo Eisa on a couple of occasions. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Curtis Tilt - 5/10 Ought to have dealt better with the long ball in the lead-up to Scunthorpes opener. Displays remain below-par. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4