Rocky Bushiri did well on a rare start for the Seasiders

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Rocky Bushiri one of few to emerge with credit from Blackpool's EFL Trophy defeat to Scunthorpe

Blackpool were punished for a below-par display in the EFL Trophy last night as a 3-1 defeat to Scunthorpe United saw them exit the competition at the second round stage.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Mark Howard - 5/10

2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Rocky Bushiri - 6/10

3. Ryan Edwards - 5/10

4. Curtis Tilt - 5/10

