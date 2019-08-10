Blackpool eased to three points in their first away trip of the season

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Nathan Delfouneso in ruthless form as Blackpool see off Southend

Blackpool made it two wins from two this season with a convincing 3-1 away win at Southend United.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Had a quiet afternoon but made some impressive stops in the final stages. Dominant from crosses again other than one mishap.

1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10

Produced another composed display on the right hand side of Blackpools back three. Looked unflustered throughout.

2. Ollie Turton - 7/10

Dominant for a second week running in the centre of Pools back three. Looks to be a brilliant summer recruit.

3. Ryan Edwards - 8/10

Commanding at the back once again and dealt with whatever was thrown at him with relative ease. Went close at the other end.

4. Curtis Tilt - 9/10

Page 1 of 4