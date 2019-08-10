Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Nathan Delfouneso in ruthless form as Blackpool see off Southend Blackpool made it two wins from two this season with a convincing 3-1 away win at Southend United. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10 Had a quiet afternoon but made some impressive stops in the final stages. Dominant from crosses again other than one mishap. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Ollie Turton - 7/10 Produced another composed display on the right hand side of Blackpools back three. Looked unflustered throughout. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ryan Edwards - 8/10 Dominant for a second week running in the centre of Pools back three. Looks to be a brilliant summer recruit. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Curtis Tilt - 9/10 Commanding at the back once again and dealt with whatever was thrown at him with relative ease. Went close at the other end. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4