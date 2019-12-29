Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Matty Virtue stands out as Blackpool labour to draw at Tranmere
Blackpool were unable to end 2019 on a high note as they laboured to an ugly 1-1 draw against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park today.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Mark Howard - 7/10
Made a superb flying stop to save Pool late on. Had no chance with the goal but dominant from crosses.
2. Ollie Turton - 6/10
Made some important last-ditch blocks but a little fortunate not to receive a second yellow card.
3. Ryan Edwards - 5/10
Struggled at times during the first half where his lack of pace became evident. Harshly booked.
4. Ben Heneghan - 5/10
Involved in Pools goal but struggled against the pace and power of Morgan Ferrier and turned too easily for the goal.
