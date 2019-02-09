Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Mark Howard justifies selection with crucial saves in Blackpool's win against Walsall
Blackpool extended their unbeaten run to five games with a hard-earned three points against Walsall this afternoon, Chris Long and Harry Pritchard scoring in their 2-0 win.
1. Mark Howard: 8/10 (Man of the Match)
Repaid the manager's faith in bringing him back on his return with a matchwinning display. Penalty save and stunning subsequent stop a minute later were as good as a goal for the Seasiders.
2. Donervon Daniels: 7/10
Supported well down the right and was given more license to attack with Jordan Thompson coming inside from the wing
3. Ben Heneghan: 7/10
Dominant in the air against the dangerous Andy Cook and produced a vital late block while it was still only 1-0.
4. Curtis Tilt: 6/10
Calm and composed on the ball in the opening half but got caught out for Walsalls second half penalty.
