Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Marc Bola enjoys strong second debut despite Blackpool tasting defeat at Lincoln
Blackpool's woes continued as they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.
Here's how Pool's players rated?
1. Mark Howard - 7/10
Back to his best with a superb penalty save and another impressive stop from Tyreece John-Jules header.
2. Ollie Turton - 6/10
Pretty steady as usual on the right-hand side of Blackpools back three. Supported Liam Feeney whenever possible.
3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10
Pretty solid despite being kept busy. Unfortunate to see his clearance hit a teammate in lead-up to Lincolns goal.
4. Curtis Tilt - 6/10
A little too over-confident on the ball on the odd occasion but saw a header cleared off the goalline.
