Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Liam Feeney stands out once again as Blackpool beat Oxford Blackpool made it three wins from three in League One this season with a hard-earned 2-1 victory against an impressive Oxford United side. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Jak Alnwick - 8/10 Made a string of fine stops to keep Blackpools noses in front. Won't endure a busier game all season. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Rocky Bushiri - 6/10 Far more solid display than what he offered in midweek, although Oxford had a lot of joy down his side of the pitch. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ryan Edwards - 7/10 Bagged his first goal for the club with a well-taken header but it was at the other end of the pitch where he was busiest. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10 Had to put his body on the line and produce a number of last-ditch blocks to help Pool grind out the three points. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4