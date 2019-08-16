Star man Liam Feeney with Michael Nottingham at the final whistle

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Liam Feeney stands out once again as Blackpool beat Oxford

Blackpool made it three wins from three in League One this season with a hard-earned 2-1 victory against an impressive Oxford United side.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Made a string of fine stops to keep Blackpools noses in front. Won't endure a busier game all season.

1. Jak Alnwick - 8/10

Made a string of fine stops to keep Blackpools noses in front. Won't endure a busier game all season.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Far more solid display than what he offered in midweek, although Oxford had a lot of joy down his side of the pitch.

2. Rocky Bushiri - 6/10

Far more solid display than what he offered in midweek, although Oxford had a lot of joy down his side of the pitch.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Bagged his first goal for the club with a well-taken header but it was at the other end of the pitch where he was busiest.

3. Ryan Edwards - 7/10

Bagged his first goal for the club with a well-taken header but it was at the other end of the pitch where he was busiest.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Had to put his body on the line and produce a number of last-ditch blocks to help Pool grind out the three points.

4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10

Had to put his body on the line and produce a number of last-ditch blocks to help Pool grind out the three points.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4