Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Liam Feeney shines as Blackpool exit Carabao Cup with surprise defeat to Macclesfield
Despite a dominant performance, Blackpool crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the first round stage last night with a surprise penalty shootout defeat to League Two Macclesfield Town.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6/10
Pretty much untested during the 90 minutes and little he could do about both of Macclesfields goals.
jpimedia
2. Rocky Bushiri - 5/10
Showed poor positioning and awareness for his own goal. Looks a little rash at times but is only young, so has time to learn.
jpimedia
3. Ryan Edwards - 7/10
One of Pools better performers. Showed confidence bringing the ball out from the back and tested the keeper with a powerful effort.
jpimedia
4. Nick Anderton - 6/10
Produced a typical no-thrills display, keeping things solid at the back while remaining fairly reserved on the ball.
jpimedia
View more