Winger Liam Feeney looked like the only Pool player likely to make something happen

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Liam Feeney a rare threat as Blackpool fall to Peterborough defeat

It was a disappointing day at the office for Blackpool as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Peterborough United.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Nothing he could have done to get in the way of Marcus Maddisons clinical finish. Had to deal with some awkward passbacks.

1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6/10

Looked a little rusty at times again but pretty solid. Not quite as adventurous going forward as he might have been.

2. Ollie Turton - 6/10

Had his hands full with the dangerous physical presence of Ivan Toney, who was a huge threat for the visitors all afternoon.

3. Ben Heneghan - 5/10

Guilty of giving the ball away in a dangerous position in the first half and struggled to deal with Poshs dangerous attackers.

4. Curtis Tilt - 5/10

