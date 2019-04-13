Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Liam Feeney a rare threat as Blackpool fall to Peterborough defeat
It was a disappointing day at the office for Blackpool as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Peterborough United.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6/10
Nothing he could have done to get in the way of Marcus Maddisons clinical finish. Had to deal with some awkward passbacks.
jpimedia
2. Ollie Turton - 6/10
Looked a little rusty at times again but pretty solid. Not quite as adventurous going forward as he might have been.
jpimedia
3. Ben Heneghan - 5/10
Had his hands full with the dangerous physical presence of Ivan Toney, who was a huge threat for the visitors all afternoon.
jpimedia
4. Curtis Tilt - 5/10
Guilty of giving the ball away in a dangerous position in the first half and struggled to deal with Poshs dangerous attackers.
jpimedia
View more