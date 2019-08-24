Jordan Thompson had an impressive game in Blackpool's midfield

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Jordan Thompson impresses as Blackpool maintain unbeaten start with draw against Rochdale

Blackpool maintained their unbeaten start to the League One season with a goalless draw away at Rochdale.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Enjoyed one of the quietest days in net hell have all season, keeping his second clean sheet with relative ease.

1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10

Looked far more settled on the right hand side of Blackpools back three. Delivered some dangerous crosses.

2. Ollie Turton - 7/10

Rarely, if ever, troubled at the back and marshalled the dangerous Rochdale forward Ian Henderson very well.

3. Ryan Edwards - 7/10

Demonstrated his quality on the ball yet again and made a vital block to deny the home side at the start of the second half.

4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10

