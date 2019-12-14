Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Jay Spearing leads by example in Blackpool's draw at Sunderland
Blackpool were disappointed to come away from the Stadium of Light with a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sunderland.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10
Barely had a save to make other than a late claim from a dangerous low cross. Took too long to distribute the ball.
2. Ollie Turton - 6/10
Gave the ball away on a couple of occasions but battled to the end against the tricky Duncan Watmore.
3. Ryan Edwards - 7/10
Kept the dangerous Charlie Wyke quiet for the most part. Did the basics well and helped keep hold of possession.
4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10
Impressed on his return to the side in place of the suspended Ben Heneghan. Even came close to a late goal.
