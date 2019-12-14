Jay Spearing helped dictate play from the middle of the park for the Seasiders

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Jay Spearing leads by example in Blackpool's draw at Sunderland

Blackpool were disappointed to come away from the Stadium of Light with a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sunderland.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Barely had a save to make other than a late claim from a dangerous low cross. Took too long to distribute the ball.

1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10

Barely had a save to make other than a late claim from a dangerous low cross. Took too long to distribute the ball.
Gave the ball away on a couple of occasions but battled to the end against the tricky Duncan Watmore.

2. Ollie Turton - 6/10

Gave the ball away on a couple of occasions but battled to the end against the tricky Duncan Watmore.
Kept the dangerous Charlie Wyke quiet for the most part. Did the basics well and helped keep hold of possession.

3. Ryan Edwards - 7/10

Kept the dangerous Charlie Wyke quiet for the most part. Did the basics well and helped keep hold of possession.
Impressed on his return to the side in place of the suspended Ben Heneghan. Even came close to a late goal.

4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10

Impressed on his return to the side in place of the suspended Ben Heneghan. Even came close to a late goal.
