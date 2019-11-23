Matt Scrafton's player ratings: James Husband and Jay Spearing impress in Blackpool's draw at Ipswich Town
Blackpool extended their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions with a fully deserved 2-2 draw away at League One high-flyers Ipswich Town.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10
A little nervy when dealing with crosses but made an absolutely vital save at the death to make sure of the point.
2. Ryan Edwards - 7/10
Solid and reliable at the back as ever and came close at the other end with two dangerous headers.
3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10
Delivered a couple of stray passes in the first half but didnt let it faze him, defending well against Kayden Jackson.
4. MAN OF THE MATCH: James Husband - 8/10
Did superbly to beat his man and hang up the cross for Joe Nuttalls leveller and defended well once again.
