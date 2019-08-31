Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Jak Alnwick and Jordan Thompson perform well as Blackpool draw with Portsmouth
Blackpool came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth to stretch their unbeaten run to six games.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10
Unfortunate to be beaten by a deflection for Portsmouths goal but made a couple of crucial saves.
2. Ollie Turton - 7/10
Impressive again on the right-hand side of Pools back three, getting forward and supporting Liam Feeney down the right.
3. Ryan Edwards - 5/10
Looked nervy in possession, giving the ball away in dangerous areas on two or three occasions.
4. Curtis Tilt - 6/10
Recovered from his mistake that led to Portsmouths goal, the defender trodding on the ball just outside the Pool box.
