Jordan Thompson impressed for the second week running

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Jak Alnwick and Jordan Thompson perform well as Blackpool draw with Portsmouth

Blackpool came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth to stretch their unbeaten run to six games.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10

2. Ollie Turton - 7/10

3. Ryan Edwards - 5/10

4. Curtis Tilt - 6/10

